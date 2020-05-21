Nigeria: The NFF Will Extend Rohr's Contract

Etienne Laurent/EPA/BackpagePix
Francis Uzoho in action as Nigeria's goalkeeper in the Super Eagles' match against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
20 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

Gernot Rohr will not yet leave Nigeria and the super eagles . The NFF (Nigerian Football Federation) is preparing a contract renewal for the german coach , next week .

"The executive committee mandated the general secretary to asusure link with super eagles technician , Gernot Rohr . In order to conclude all questions concening his new contract during next week" is it written in the letter .

Qualifying Nigeria for the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World cup, these should be major issues of this new contract .

At the last African Cup of Nations (2019), Super Eagles finished at the third place .

Copyright © 2020 Africa Top Sports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

