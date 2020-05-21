Nigeria: The NFF Will Extend Rohr's Contract

Gernot Rohr will not yet leave Nigeria and the super eagles . The NFF (Nigerian Football Federation) is preparing a contract renewal for the german coach , next week .
"The executive committee mandated the general secretary to asusure link with super eagles technician , Gernot Rohr . In order to conclude all questions concening his new contract during next week" is it written in the letter .
Qualifying Nigeria for the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World cup, these should be major issues of this new contract .
At the last African Cup of Nations (2019), Super Eagles finished at the third place .