Nigeria: The NFF Will Extend Rohr's Contract

Gernot Rohr will not yet leave Nigeria and the super eagles . The NFF (Nigerian Football Federation) is preparing a contract renewal for the german coach , next week .

"The executive committee mandated the general secretary to asusure link with super eagles technician , Gernot Rohr . In order to conclude all questions concening his new contract during next week" is it written in the letter .

Qualifying Nigeria for the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World cup, these should be major issues of this new contract .

At the last African Cup of Nations (2019), Super Eagles finished at the third place .