Tunisia: Mercato - Farouk Ben Mustapha Isn't Against a Back to Tunisia

20 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

Arrived at the end of his lease with Saoudian club Al Shabab, Tunisian international goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha could back to his country .

It seems that several clubs want to appropriate themselves the Tunisian keeper . Esperance de Tunis is in frontline of these courters because of the will of Ben Cherifa to leave Tunis . Another pretending is Etoile du Sahel which would have approached the goalkeeper . But for the concerned, a turn back will depend on his own decison

In a declaration to Saoudian press, Ben Mustapha said every thing clearly about his future : "I'm still under contract with Al Shabab (which he rejoined in 2017) to which I give priority . But in case of departure, I will choose to stay and ameliorate myself in Saudia Arabia or to back to Tunisia".

