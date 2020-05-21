Morocco: Guess Who Benatia Thinks Should Become Next Captain

20 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

After his arrival in Morocco, Vahid Halilhodzic hasn't choosen a single captain for the national team .

To solve the problem if the coach has to choose one, former captain of Morocco national team Mehdi Benatia , gave a name . That of Wolverhampton's player Romain Saiss .

"Romain Saïss ? He is a very good defender ! He has all to be the next captain and I believe he will become the next selection's captain . He knows the group, has experience . Yes Saïss has all to be the next captain" said the 33 year-old defender .

Mehdi Benatia announced his international retirement on october 2019 . He has 62 caps with Atlas lions and scored two goals . He participated to three African Cup of Nations and one World Cup .

His last game for Morocco is that which Atlas lions won by 1-0 against South Africa on june 28 of the last year .

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Africa Top Sports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Africa Top Sports

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.