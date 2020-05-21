Morocco: Guess Who Benatia Thinks Should Become Next Captain

After his arrival in Morocco, Vahid Halilhodzic hasn't choosen a single captain for the national team .

To solve the problem if the coach has to choose one, former captain of Morocco national team Mehdi Benatia , gave a name . That of Wolverhampton's player Romain Saiss .

"Romain Saïss ? He is a very good defender ! He has all to be the next captain and I believe he will become the next selection's captain . He knows the group, has experience . Yes Saïss has all to be the next captain" said the 33 year-old defender .

Mehdi Benatia announced his international retirement on october 2019 . He has 62 caps with Atlas lions and scored two goals . He participated to three African Cup of Nations and one World Cup .

His last game for Morocco is that which Atlas lions won by 1-0 against South Africa on june 28 of the last year .