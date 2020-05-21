Congo-Kinshasa: Jordan Botaka - Officially At La Gantoise

20 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

As announced earlier, it is now official. Jordan Botaka has changed club but remains in Jupiler Pro league. The striker has left Saint-Trond for La Gantoise.

Against a check of 600,000 euros for his club, Botaka has signed a 4-season contract. He will have the opportunity to discover the Champions League next season. "My ambitions at the club are to qualify for the Champions League early in the season and of course to become champion. This is what we must aim at", he already announced.

With Saint-Trond, Botaka played 103 Jupiler Pro League games, scoring 16 goals and delivering 13 assists.

At 26, the Leopard will discover his 3rd club in Belgium. Previously, Botaka also played in Portugal (Belenenses) and in England (Leeds and Charlton). It also passed through the Netherlands at Excelsior.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Africa Top Sports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Africa Top Sports

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.