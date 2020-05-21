Ghana: Pierre Dwomoh - Promoted in Genk Team a At Just 15 Years Old

20 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

The young Belgian of Ghanaian origin, Pierre Dwomoh, will be part of Genk's first team next season.

KRC Genk continues to trust their young people. On Tuesday, the Belgian club announced to promote a product from their academy to the first team for the next season: Pierre Dwomoh, 15 years old.

Dwomoh who arrived from Anderlecht at the age of 12, extended his contract until 2024 and this «despite the rivalry of European giants such as Juventus», wrote the KRC Genk in their press release.

According to the newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, apart from the champions of Italy, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Arsenal, AS Monaco and Red Bull Salzburg are among the clubs that follow the footsteps of the young Belgian-Ghanaian midfielder.

