Tunisian international Mohamed Drager could rally the first league of Tunisia . By engaging in favor of Esperance de Tunis .

The gold and blood club is looking for a substitute to Semah Derbali, who might go at end of season . Concordant sources revealed that not only Hamza Mathlouti but also another played capitulated the attention of the club staff . It is notably Carthage eagles's right lateral Mohamed Drager .

Aged 24, he is playing for Paderbon since 2018 .