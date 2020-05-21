Sudan: Registered Coronavirus Cases in Sudan Double in Two Weeks

Khartoum / El Gedaref / Rabak / Sennar / Kassala — The total number of registered coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Sudan since the beginning of the pandemic is now 2,728, the federal Ministry of Health announced in its daily briefing. Two weeks ago that number was less than 1,000.

The vast majority of the recorded cases live in Khartoum state: 2,208. El Gezira has registered 143 cases, North Kordofan 88, El Gedaref 84, Sennar 66, Kassala 30, South Darfur 25, West Darfur 14, North Darfur 12, River Nile 10, Northern state 13, White Nile 8, West Kordofan 6, East Darfur 6, Blue Nile 4, Red Sea 6, South Kordofan 3, and Central Darfur 2.

In total 286 patients recovered and 111 died.

There were 137 new coronavirus cases recorded in Sudan, the ministry reported, 99 of them in Khartoum state.

Najla Ouhaj, Director of the Medical Emergencies and Epidemiology Department of the Kassala Ministry of Health, reported that 43 samples were examined, 12 of which were positive, 17 negative, and the results of 14 samples are not known yet. She said that all registered coronavirus patients are receiving the necessary medical care.

Sara Lafina, Director General of the White Nile state Ministry of Health, reported registered coronavirus cases in the localities El Guteina, Ed Duweim, El Jebelein, Rabak, and Kosti. Among the infected are two doctors of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital.

The Governor of Sennar, Maj Gen Mohamed Osman, decided yesterday not to allow congregational prayers in all localities during the Eid El Fitir, the three-day feast concluding the Ramadan. He also reported the death of a coronavirus patient in El Souki.

El Gedaref has extended its precautionary measures in the state until May 31. The measures include a curfew from 6 pm until 6 am, closure of the main markets in all localities, a travel ban between localities and to and from other states, closure of the border with Ethiopia, and a ban on gatherings for Eid El Fitir prayers.

Sudan Nursing Association

The Sudan Nursing Association complains about an acute shortage of nurses in several hospitals, which leads to an increased pressure on those who work there.

The management committee of the association said in a statement after a meeting with the director of the Hospitals Administration of the Ministry of Health yesterday that the ministry confirmed it has provided Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to all hospitals, especially those that have suspected coronavirus cases or isolation centres.

The committee said that the ministry has pledged to address all problems facing nurses.

Last week, nurses in more than 30 hospitals in Khartoum and the states carried out a 24-hour strike demanding that PPEs be provided.

