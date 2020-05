Medani — The delegation of the Sovereign and Ministers Souncils arrived today's after noon to the city of Wad Medani, the capital of Al Gazira state, led by member of the SC Mohamed Al- Faki Sulieman, member of the SC Hassan Sheikh Idris Gadi, and the Minister of Youth and Sports Eng. Wa'ala Al- Boushi.

The delegation is due to meet with the state's security committee to review the security situations in the state.