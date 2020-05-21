Sudan: Mediation Affirms Parties of RF Commitment to Peace

20 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The head of the south Sudan's mediation committee, Presidential Advisor Tut Galwak affirmed commitment of the negotiating parties of the revolutionary front on continuing negotiations on juba forum in order to reach a comprehensive peace agreement.

Advisor Tut noted in press statements that the mediation exerts the utmost efforts for the gathering of the Sudanese parties on one table that target the realization of peace and stability in Sudan.

He admitted the split of the RF into two divisions, the revolutionary front, headed by Dr. Al Hadi Idris, including all the components of the RF, and the other division headed by Arko Manni Manawi, adding the RF has split into two parties which none of them left the peace process.

