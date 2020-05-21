Sudan: Decision for Relive and Appointment of Secretary General of National Library

20 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, on the recommendation of the Minister of Culture and Information, issued a decision for the relieve of Ibrahim Osman Abdul Rahman from the position of Secretary General of the National Library and appointing Dr. Abdul Bagi Younis Ismail, Secretary General of the Library.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omar Manis, approved the recommendation of the Minister of Culture and Information to assign Dr. Asa'ad Abdul Rahman Awad Allah to manage the duties of the Director of the Sudan Civilization Institute until the appointment of a new director, succeeding Professor Ja'afar Merghani, who was previously relieved from the post.

