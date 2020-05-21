Sudan: Kabashi Affirms Government's Seriousness and Commitment to Achieve Peace

20 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams Al-Din Kabashi, affirmed the seriousness and commitment of the government to reach a comprehensive peace to put an end to the roots of the war in Sudan.

The state minister of the ministry of foreign affairs, Dr. Omer Gamr Eddin, noted in a press statement, following the meeting of Lieutenant General Shamsul Eddin Kabashi at the Republican Palace today, with Ambassador Robert van den Doul, the Ambassador of the European Union to Khartoum, that the Sudan rejects the international military presence inside it, but welcomes the technical civil mission.

He added that, as part of the European Union's assistance to Sudan in combating the corona pandemic, the country will receive air plane carrying several aids for the combat of the pandemic, and to help the evacuation of foreign nationals on return journey.

Indicated that the member of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Kabashi, has indicated the Sudan's endeavor to resolve the issue of the Sudanese stranded in other countries, whenever the appropriate conditions are available.

On his part, the Ambassador of the European Union asserted that the meeting was an opportunity to exchange views and ideas, and information on combating the corona pandemic, and to follow the developments of peace negotiations, pointing to the EU's support for the efforts to achieve peace, and the economic reform steps carried by the transitional government.

