Africa: No Representative in CAF Champions League

At the end of an emergency meeting this Wednesday, the SSFA (South Sudan Football Federation) has announced the end of the competitions 2020 season.

The revocation of the season will continue until further notice and new orders will be expected from the government regarding the COVID-19 threat, said a press release.

Moreover, no champion is declared; no relegation either.

The SSFA also has revealed that none will participate in the CAF Champions League next season. However, Alrabita Juba's club will represent the country in the Confederation Cup.

According to SSFA, 'South Sudan will participate in Confederation Cup this Season, the Champion of South Sudan which is Alrabita Juba will be the one to represent South Sudan. And South Sudan will not participate in the African Champion League. Next year'

South Sudan has joined several other countries that have put a definite end to their season for Covid-19. We can mention Mauritius, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Angola, Ethiopia, etc.