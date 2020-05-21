Africa: No Representative in CAF Champions League

20 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

At the end of an emergency meeting this Wednesday, the SSFA (South Sudan Football Federation) has announced the end of the competitions 2020 season.

The revocation of the season will continue until further notice and new orders will be expected from the government regarding the COVID-19 threat, said a press release.

Moreover, no champion is declared; no relegation either.

The SSFA also has revealed that none will participate in the CAF Champions League next season. However, Alrabita Juba's club will represent the country in the Confederation Cup.

According to SSFA, 'South Sudan will participate in Confederation Cup this Season, the Champion of South Sudan which is Alrabita Juba will be the one to represent South Sudan. And South Sudan will not participate in the African Champion League. Next year'

South Sudan has joined several other countries that have put a definite end to their season for Covid-19. We can mention Mauritius, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Angola, Ethiopia, etc.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Africa Top Sports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Africa Top Sports

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.