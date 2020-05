Mbwana Samatta has a particular and precious name at Aston Villa where he is currently playing .

Arrived during last winter at Aston Villa, Mbwana Smatta already conquered heart of both leaders and fans in such away that they nicknamed him . All this in less than sixth months .

In fact , Samatta, 27, scored two goals in five games played with the Claret and Blue in Premier League .

The club has nicknamed the Dar-Es-Salam native as the "Tanzanian Gold"