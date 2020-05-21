Ghana: Daniel Amartey - the Ghanaian Will Say Goodbye This Summer

20 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

Arriving at Leicester City in 2016, Daniel Amartey will probably leave the Foxes this summer. Since his ankle injury in 2018, the Ghanaian international has been struggling to regain his former shape. Less used this season by Brendan Rodgers, the midfielder will then find a new drop point.

Amartey's agent Yusif Chibsah openly declared it on Star Sports. According to his statements, his player should join a new club. Since his situation is no longer at best among the Foxes.

"Amartey has recovered and we are looking for new opportunities for him. He was not helped by the new situation, so we will see how best to solve this problem," he said.

"He's still with the Foxes but he doesn't have any more play time for the fact that he got injured but after his injury, they consider him surplus, so there should be a way out," he concluded. After Djurgadens (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Leicester City in England, Daniel Amartey should join a new club at the next mercato.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Africa Top Sports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Africa Top Sports

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.