Ghana: Daniel Amartey - the Ghanaian Will Say Goodbye This Summer

Arriving at Leicester City in 2016, Daniel Amartey will probably leave the Foxes this summer. Since his ankle injury in 2018, the Ghanaian international has been struggling to regain his former shape. Less used this season by Brendan Rodgers, the midfielder will then find a new drop point.

Amartey's agent Yusif Chibsah openly declared it on Star Sports. According to his statements, his player should join a new club. Since his situation is no longer at best among the Foxes.

"Amartey has recovered and we are looking for new opportunities for him. He was not helped by the new situation, so we will see how best to solve this problem," he said.

"He's still with the Foxes but he doesn't have any more play time for the fact that he got injured but after his injury, they consider him surplus, so there should be a way out," he concluded. After Djurgadens (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Leicester City in England, Daniel Amartey should join a new club at the next mercato.