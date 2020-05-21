Algeria: Nice - Hicham Boudaoui , Best Hope of the Season

20 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

Nice has initiated a vote for the best hope of the season in the club . And fans, numerously chose Algerian midfielder Hicham Boudaoui .

The very versatile midfielder of Alegria Hicham Boudaoui, has charmed most of Nice fans during few games he played all over the season .

A survey launched by the club on social networks sacred the 20 year-old player . He came frontline with 48% of the votes . Alexis-Claude Maurice (26%) and Ignatius Ganago (8%) came after .

He played in total eleven games with Nice this season and gave two decisive passes with two goals scored .

