Cote d'Ivoire: Coronavirus - Serge Aurier Could Hardly Cope With Barrier Measures

Between Serge Aurier and the barrier measures against the Coronavirus, there no true love. For the third time during this period of confinement, the Ivorian international was called to order by his club, Tottenham.

The third attempt of no-respect of the barrier gestures could be of serious consequence for Aurier. While the player will no longer have to be in contact with foreign people other than his family, we can see the former PSG defender in a picture with his barber posted on Instagram.

According to The Sun, Aurier could pay a fine to the club this time as Tottenham should soon open an investigation on this subject.

Serge Aurier really has made a name for himself in this period of global health crisis.