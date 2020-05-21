Namibia: SME Development and Business Partnerships Are Much Needed Now and Post-Lockdown - EU

Despite the European (EU) Delegation in Namibia not hosting a Europe Day Function this year, they however had a number of digital activities to connect with each other and their audiences to make the Day memorable.

One of the activities included an online-competition for candidates within the age group of 13-18, to raise awareness about the EU and its engagement in Namibia.

EU Ambassador to Namibia, HE Sinikka Antila, congratulated the learners during the event and briefed them and the media about the EU's current programmes in Namibia, which focus on Livestock Development and the Education Sector.

Antila highlighted the importance of strengthening trade and investment and informed the meeting about the EU's support to Namibia to implement the Economic Partnership Agreement.

"Support to SME development and business partnerships is very much needed now and post-COVID-19 in order to get the economy going and create jobs," she added.

Meanwhile, 39 applications for the competition were received, with 16 qualifying and out of the 16 qualifying candidates, a lucky draw took place to select the winner and the second candidate. The winner of the competition was 18 year old learner, Neto Fernandes, who received an Ipad and the second prize went to 16 year old learner, Nadula Nekongo.

Caption: Nadula Nekongo second prize winner receiving her prize from, Sinikka Antila, EU Ambassador to Namibia.