Namibia: SME Development and Business Partnerships Are Much Needed Now and Post-Lockdown - EU

21 May 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Despite the European (EU) Delegation in Namibia not hosting a Europe Day Function this year, they however had a number of digital activities to connect with each other and their audiences to make the Day memorable.

One of the activities included an online-competition for candidates within the age group of 13-18, to raise awareness about the EU and its engagement in Namibia.

EU Ambassador to Namibia, HE Sinikka Antila, congratulated the learners during the event and briefed them and the media about the EU's current programmes in Namibia, which focus on Livestock Development and the Education Sector.

Antila highlighted the importance of strengthening trade and investment and informed the meeting about the EU's support to Namibia to implement the Economic Partnership Agreement.

"Support to SME development and business partnerships is very much needed now and post-COVID-19 in order to get the economy going and create jobs," she added.

Meanwhile, 39 applications for the competition were received, with 16 qualifying and out of the 16 qualifying candidates, a lucky draw took place to select the winner and the second candidate. The winner of the competition was 18 year old learner, Neto Fernandes, who received an Ipad and the second prize went to 16 year old learner, Nadula Nekongo.

Caption: Nadula Nekongo second prize winner receiving her prize from, Sinikka Antila, EU Ambassador to Namibia.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.