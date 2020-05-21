Lesotho: EU, SA, Us, UK Missions in Lesotho Congratulate the Kingdom's New Prime Minister

press release

Brussels — The Ambassadors of the European Union and the United States of America and the High Commissioners of the Republic of South Africa and the United Kingdom note with satisfaction that the long-standing political uncertainty has come to an end with a peaceful transition towards a new coalition government.

The Heads of Mission in Lesotho congratulate The Right Honourable Dr. Moeketsi Majoro, who was inaugurated on 20 May 2020 as the new Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho. The international community and development partners of Lesotho are looking forward to working with the new government under his leadership in order to confront the urgent challenges facing Basotho.

These challenges will include the containment and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing the SADC-supported reforms recommended by the National Dialogue Plenary II, improving the livelihoods of the people of Lesotho, and embarking on a path of sustainable development in accordance with the National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP II).

