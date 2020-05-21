Sudan: Al-Badawi - Securing Sudan's Friends Support to Overcome Challenges

Khartoum — In its regular meeting held today's morning, chaired Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, the Cabinet heard to a statement on the meeting of Sudan's Friends held in Paris on the 7th of May, presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim al-Badawi.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the government's spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said in press statements that the Minister of Finance pointed to the securing of the support of Sudan's Friends, to the transitional government to overcome the challenges it is facing, and to confront the corona pandemic, alongside the implementation of the social program as a compensative program for the economic reforms.

The meeting also pointed to the initial commitment of some of the European Union countries to provide support of (100) million dollars from Germany and France until the provision of the larger support expected by the convention of the donors conference that will be held in next June, referring to the Partners' Conference and the call of the International Monetary Fund for the Sudan's government to introduce a rehabilitation program to the international community.