Sudan: Al-Badawi - Securing Sudan's Friends Support to Overcome Challenges

20 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — In its regular meeting held today's morning, chaired Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, the Cabinet heard to a statement on the meeting of Sudan's Friends held in Paris on the 7th of May, presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim al-Badawi.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the government's spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said in press statements that the Minister of Finance pointed to the securing of the support of Sudan's Friends, to the transitional government to overcome the challenges it is facing, and to confront the corona pandemic, alongside the implementation of the social program as a compensative program for the economic reforms.

The meeting also pointed to the initial commitment of some of the European Union countries to provide support of (100) million dollars from Germany and France until the provision of the larger support expected by the convention of the donors conference that will be held in next June, referring to the Partners' Conference and the call of the International Monetary Fund for the Sudan's government to introduce a rehabilitation program to the international community.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.