Sudan: Delegation of Sovereign and Ministers Councils Meets Al-Gazira Security Committee

20 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The delegation of the Transitional Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers headed by Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman, heard this evening, during the joint meeting at the guesthouse in Medani with the security committee of Al Gazira state to a report on the incidents between the areas of Fadasi and Al-Azazah in greater Medani locality.

The member of the Sovereign Council, Al- Fali praised the roles of the government of Al- Gezira state in resolution of the problems and the compensation of the affected persons after holding accountable those who caused these incidents.

On her part, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Eng. Wala'a Al-Boushi, noted in a statement that meeting heard to an enlightenment about the security challenges facing the state, and the flow of strategic goods, with an enlightment about the incidents that in Fadasi and Al-Azzazah.

She asserted that such incident are strange to Al-Gazira society, indicating that the coming period needs wisdom, unity of ranks, and the abandoning of violence.

She explained that the meeting reviewed the health situation in the state, especially with regard to the corona pandemic of which the cases of infection and suspicion apparently started to increase, adding that this situation requires the citizen's cooperation with the transitional period government in order to unify efforts to eliminate the danger of corona virus.

She noted that the visit to the state continues for two days to discuss a number of the issues that concern the state's people, wishing a speedy recovery to the state's caretaker, governor.

Meanwhile, the Director of Al-Gazira state , Major General Police , Ibrahim Ahmed Shamin, , pointed out to the enlightenment provided to the visiting delegation , indicating that the directives given by the delegation will be implemented in the coming period.

