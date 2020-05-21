Sudan: Kabashi Calls for Removing Sudan's Name From List of Terrorism

Khartoum — The Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams Eddin Kabashi, affirmed the government's determination to achieve peace and to enhance efforts of development and stability in the country.

During his meeting at the Republican Palace today, with the US's Chargé d'Affaires Brian Shukan in Khartoum, Kabashi discussed the government's efforts to combat the corona pandemic, pointing to the importance of the stance of the Sudan friends to overcome pandemic.

He indicated that peace is the government's priority as a pillar of renaissance, development and progress, adding that the forced stop caused by the corona pandemic did not prevent the government from communicating with the leaders of the armed struggle movements.

The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council called on Washington to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

On his part, the US's Chargé d'Affaires Brian Shukan, asserted his country's readiness to provide support to Sudan to combat the corona pandemic, and to achieve peace.

Meanwhile, the state Minister of Foreign Affairs Omer Gamar Eddin, indicated in a press statement that the meeting reviewed the recent tribal incidents in some of the country's regions which have necessitated the sending of delegations from the institutions of the transitional period to lessen the incidents' effects.