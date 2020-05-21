Sudan: Council of Ministers Hears to Enlightenment On Meeting of Renaissance Dam

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, the spokesman for the government, Faisal Mohamed Salih, noted at the Unified Platform at the Doctors' House this evening that the cabinet's meeting today heard to an enlightenment resented by Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk on the sphere meeting he held with the Egyptian side negotiating on the Renaissance Dam, in the presence of the Egyptian Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Irrigation, the Director of Intelligence and their counterparts from Sudan.

He said that the meeting discussed how to tackle outstanding issues and resume negotiations in the Renaissance Dam, stressing that the continuation of another similar meeting with the Ethiopian side, indicating that Sudan is not a mediator, but Sudan is a party to the Renaissance Dam issue, and that Sudan has good relations with both parties.

The Minister of Culture and Information said that there are some problems between the parties and Sudan trying to get the negotiators back to Washington to resume negotiations.

Faisal indicated that the cabinet heard to a report presented by Ambassador Omer Manis on the visit of the Sudanese delegation to Ethiopia, and the delegation's discussion to some outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the issue of demarcating of the borders, stressing that the meeting was positive.