South Sudan: April 2020 Humanitarian Snapshot - South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan — South Sudan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 5 April. The COVID-19 related measures and travel restrictions affected the movement of people and their access to services, and impacted humanitarian operations with a temporary suspension of activities and some delays in supply movement.

Fighting in Lainya County, Central Equatoria, affected 30,000 people and displaced 5,700. An additional 7,000 people were displaced by inter-communal fighting in Terekeka County, Central Equatoria. Inter-communal violence and cattle raids in parts of Central and Western Equatoria, Jonglei, Unity and Warrap also resulted in civilian displacement and casualties.

Several factors are expected to worsen humanitarian needs in the country over the coming months, including COVID-19, the desert locust invasion and continued inter-communal clashes.

