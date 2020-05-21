Liberia: Government Pays Remaining 40 Percent of Handshake to Retired Employees

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has commenced the second phase of payment of handshake packages to retired civil servants, who served in Montserrado and Margibi Counties, respectively.

The second phase payment, which is the remaining 40 percent of the handshake payments (in Liberian Dollars) commenced on 13 May, 2020, through direct deposit into the bank accounts of retirees who have already received their Phase One payment of 60 percent in United States Dollars. Phase One payments to the retirees were made through checks directly to the retirees, upon appropriate verification by the CSA and MFDP.

Each retiree submitted personal information such as photos, Identification cards, and signatures that matched those in the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) personnel and payroll databases.

According to Mr. James Thompson, Director General of the CSA, despite the difficult economic and financial conditions facing the country as a result of the Coronavirus Disease, President George Weah was keen on ensuring that retirees received their handshake packages and got enrolled into the retirement pension program of the National Social Security &Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).

The Liberian leader has since extended thanks and appreciation to the retired employees for the many years of dedicated service to the Government and people of Liberia. He regretted that due to COVID-19, the Government was unable to perform the colorful honoring program it had planned for the retirees.

Mr. Thompson quoted President Weah as saying "We are grateful for their contribution to our country and wish them all the best in their retirement. For those who will go on to serve their country in new roles, we also wish them a rewarding experience".

The handshake packages come in various amounts, ranging from US$350 to US$1,000, based on the number of years of government service. The payment exercise which started on April 27, 2020, is almost completed for over 2,100 retirees receiving a whopping US$1.2 Million in Handshake Packages.

Meanwhile, the Handshake Payment Teams of the CSA and MFDP endeavor to reach all retirees in person across the country, while observing strict social distancing and other health protocols designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Payments to retirees are conditioned on their presentation of the appropriate identification and the signing of their C1 Forms for pension processing with the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).