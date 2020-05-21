Namibia: Evicted During COVID-19 Crisis

Tenants at a dilapidated government building at Khorixas have until Saturday to move out.

According to one of the tenants, Emeritha Pietersen, local police chief Teofilus Ipinge told her yesterday that she had until Saturday to vacate the building.

"The police chief told me that I have until Saturday to move out," said Pietersen who has been renting one room and a garage at the building for almost a decade.

According to Pietersen, Ipinge said the rooms they vacate will be used by police officers coming from training. At the moment two other police officers stay at the building.

Pietersen (34) stays with four siblings, one of whom is mentally challenged, and two other relatives. There are two other civilian families not employed by government renting rooms at the building.

Pietersen, a literacy teacher who earns less than N$3 000, said she has nowhere else to go.

"Getting a house to rent here at Khorixas is difficult, let alone getting land. This Covid-19 is spoiling things for us," Pietersen emphasised.

She said she had applied for a house under the Build Together programme years ago.

Tenants pay N$200 per month for each room to the council but have stopped doing so.

Approached for comment Ipinge told The Namibian: "It's none of your business. Contact ministry of works. I must not see my name in the newspaper."

A ministry official, Josua Rukoro, said the building was given to the ministry of safety and security a long time ago.

Khorixas chief executive officer Nicodemus Howoseb said he was not aware that tenants pay rent to the council but will investigate.

Rukoro said the council was ripping off the tenants by accepting rent for a building that did not belong to them.

He said only government employees can rent rooms in the building with the money going to treasury.