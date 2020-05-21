Tunisia: COVID-19 - One More Contamination in Mahdia Out of Over 1,200 Tests Carried Out (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — Seven cases have tested positive for coronavirus. 6 already carrying the virus, and one more infected case in Mahdia out of a total of 1,234 tests carried out in different parts of the country, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday at dawn.

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,045 out of a total of 43,723 tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic last March.

The number of patients who have recovered has risen to 862, 136 are still carrying the virus and are still under observation, including 3 are currently hospitalised and 47 have died as a result of COVID-19.