Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban

21 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania expects tourists from at least four countries to start arriving in the country anytime from this month to July, the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) announced yesterday.

This is after the government announced the opening of Tanzania's skies and that it would no longer require tourists to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine for tourists who visit the country as a measure to contain further spread of Covid-19 numbers.

TTB managing director Devota Mdachi said yesterday they have been in talks with a number of countries especially those that have witnessed a decline in Covid-19 infections and that the countries have shown intention of bringing tourists into the country.

China, she said, will bring at least 260 tourists in its first trip, while Czech Republic, Isreal, Malaysia and some European countries will also bring tourists to Tanzania.

"Malaysia has shown intention of flying tourists into the country through its own airline, while Turkish Airline is expected to bring other tourists anytime this month. Emirates will also fly some more tourists in July," she said.

TTB chairman Judge (rtd) Thomas Mihayo said following the Covid-19 outbreak, the board came up with long and short term strategies that saw the country continue with promotion of its tourist attractions.

Also Read

Stirling Moss: gifted driver and British sporting icon

Rwandan genocide fugitive Kabuga likely to be tried in Tanzania

Uncertainty spreads alongside virus in Europe's lower leagues

Madagascar president says WHO has given nod for COVID-19 cure

Last week, the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, and other stakeholders agreed to formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on how to manage tourist activities in the country.

"I have directed the TTB managing director to hold meetings with tourist stakeholders to see how the implementation of SOPs is getting along in a many areas where tourists are received as well as lodges," he said.

He said TTB will also inspect the areas to ensure that the services adhere to safety rules as well as equipping themselves with emergency services in accordance with the SOPs

He further said they will hold talks with the embassies, tourist market ambassadors in the country to assure them of what the government was doing to ensure the safety of the visitors.

However he noted that after the government opened its economic activities including the tourist sector, TTB continues to advertise its tourist attractions and hailed the Great Migration Camp for starting its Serengeti Live Shows which are aired through TTB social media and Youtube channels.

Meanwhile, hotel operators say it was too early to state when they would be opening their businesses until they see tourists coming in.

"It is too early to comment. It shall be recalled that people were not told to close hotels. They did so after they saw that there was no longer business for them. By June, we could be in a better position to speak something," said the Hotels Association of Tanzania chief executive officer, Ms Nura-Lisa Karamagi.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.