Tanzania Reopens Colleges, Sports Activities As COVID-19 Numbers Drop

Dar es Salaam — University students will return to their respective colleges on June 1, 2020 as the number of Covid-19 cases drops in Tanzania, President John Magufuli announced on Thursday, 21 May 2020.

Speaking at the State House in Dodoma during the swearing-in of Tanzania's ambassadors to Kenya, Algeria and Mozambique as well as the Health deputy minister Godwin Mollel, Dr Magufuli said university students should resume studies on June 1.

"With the fall in Covid-19 cases, we have decided that universities should reopen on June 1, 2020. The relevant ministry should make all necessary arrangements within these nine days so that when students return, they should have all their requirements, including loans for those who are eligible... I have announced well in advance so that you can prepare accordingly," he said.

He added that A-Level students, preparing for their Form Six national examinations must also return to school on June 1, 2020.

"As for other secondary and primary school students, we need time so we can see the trend. We will then give them time accordingly," he said.

President Magufuli said all sporting events must also start on June 1, 2020.

"People must do some sports to remain physically fit... As for spectators, I leave that to the Health ministry and the Sports ministry to decide on what should be done so that people can keep on observing social distance during the transition period. However, sporting events must start effective June 1, 2020," President Magufuli said.

He said there must not be segregation on the type of sports. "Even drama must start. According to available literature immunity improves when people come together. If you lock someone up in a house, by the time you set him/her free, his/her body immunity will have gone down by up to 30 per cent," said President Magufuli.

He said this means that when people meet, they also build their immunities against various diseases.'

Tanzania will from May 27allow chartered flights into the country.

"Some chartered aircrafts are fully-booked with tourists until August. We cannot leave this chance to pass," said President Magufuli.

He said those coming will not be subjected to the mandatory 14-day quarantine so long as their bodies' temperatures do not show anything unusual.

"Even if they want to see how we conduct steam inhalation, we can offer that as supplementary," he said.