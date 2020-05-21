Zimbabwe: President Fires Deputy Information Minister Mutodi

20 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangangwa has fired Energy Mutodi as Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, with immediate effect.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda announced termination of Mutodi's employment today. In a statement released today, Permanent Secretary for Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr Regis Chikowore, communicated Dr Sibanda's announcement.

"The Chief secretary to the President and cabinet, Dr MJM Sibanda has announced the termination of employment by his Excellency the President, Cde E. D Mnangagwa of Dr Energy Mutodi as deputy minister of government in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services," noted Mr Chikowore.

"The termination, which is with immediate effect, is in terms of section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment No 20) of 2013."

Reasons for the termination of the contract have not been established.

