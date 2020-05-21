Zimbabwe: Mutodi Sacked From Government

20 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has with immediate effect fired Deputy Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi from his government position.

In statement issued this evening, Mnangagwa did not cite reasons for Mutodi's dismissal but there are wide claims that it could be related to his recent spate with his superior Monica Mutsvangwa where he also attacked Foreign Affairs minister SB Moyo.

Today, Mutodi shocked many when he posted a reckless message on his Twitter account claiming that tortured opposition MDC Alliance leaders were in the company of artisanal miners in Bindura.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.