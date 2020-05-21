Zimbabwe: Mutodi Sacked From Government

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has with immediate effect fired Deputy Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi from his government position.

In statement issued this evening, Mnangagwa did not cite reasons for Mutodi's dismissal but there are wide claims that it could be related to his recent spate with his superior Monica Mutsvangwa where he also attacked Foreign Affairs minister SB Moyo.

Today, Mutodi shocked many when he posted a reckless message on his Twitter account claiming that tortured opposition MDC Alliance leaders were in the company of artisanal miners in Bindura.