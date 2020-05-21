Namibia: 112 People Quarantined in //Kharas

A total of 112 people who returned to Namibia from South Africa are quarantined in lodges, guest houses and hotels in the //Kharas region.

The police's crime investigations coordinator in //Kharas, deputy commissioner Chrispin Mubebo, revealed this at a media briefing at Keetmanshoop on Wednesday.

Mibebo said 23 people are being quarantined at Norotshama River Resort at Aussenkehr, 28 at Ai-Ais Resort managed by Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR), 10 at the business park at Karasburg, eight at Grünau Hotel, four at Grünau Chalets, 14 at the guest farm Vastrap, nine at Sunset Chalets at Karasburg, one at Namgate Guest House at Grünau, 10 at Orange River Lodge at Noordoewer and one at Karasburg State Hospital.

Mubebo said three suspects are also quarantined at the Karasburg police holding cells following their recent arrests on drug smuggling and possession charges, and one person has been placed under self-isolation at his residence in Keetmanshoop's Noordhoek suburb.

Mubebo further reported the police in //Kharas have issued fines amounting to N$52 000 for violations of regulations during stage 2 of Namibia's Covid-19 lockdown.

He further reported that large quantities of alcohol have been confiscated from people caught selling alcohol during the lockdown.

The sale of alcohol has been prohibited in Namibia since the country's lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic started on 28 March.

Mubebo said the police on Friday raided a house owned by a well-known businessman in Keetmanshoop's Tseiblaagte residential area and confiscated alcohol valued at N$120 000.

"The alcohol was confiscated because there was an element of transaction," he explained, adding that the seller and buyer involved in the transaction were fined N$2 000 each.

He said the selling of alcohol on the black market remained a challenge in the region, and warned that perpetrators would face the law.

"Our storerooms are running out of space due the huge quantities of alcohol we confiscated so far," Mubebo remarked.

He further reported the police have arrested a South African citizen at Noordoewer for allegedly dealing in drugs with a street value of N$305 700.

Three Namibian men were also apprehended at Noordoewer and Karasburg on charges of dealing in drugs, while a Namibian man was arrested for allegedly dealing in illicit tobacco products with a street value of N$7 506.