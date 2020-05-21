Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Fires Mutodi As Minister

EXCITABLE information deputy minister Energy Mutodi has been fired from the government job by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This was confirmed Wednesday in a press statement by Permanent Secretary Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet Regis Chikowore.

No reasons were given.

Earlier, Mutodi had tweeted mocking sentiments about abducted MDC Alliance female activists lying about their ordeal. He was labelled a dog by exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo who challenged Mnangagwa to fire the government official.

"The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. M.J.M Sibanda, has announced the termination of employment by His Excellency the President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa, of Dr. Energy Mutodi as Deputy Minister of Government in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service," Chikowore said in his statement.

"The termination which is with immediate effect, is in terms of Section 108 (1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment No. 20) of 2013."

Mutodi's former ministry also confirmed his dismissal.

"Hon. Mutodi relieved of duties as Dep Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services," a terse statement by the propaganda ministry on its Facebook page reads.

Earlier this Wednesday, Former Information Minister, Jonathan Moyo called on Mnangagwa to fire Mutodi after the Goromonzi West MP indicated that Harare West MP, Joanna Mamombe and two MDC female activists, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were assaulted by their Makorokoza boyfriends after demanding to be paid in foreign currency "services" rendered.

"Iwe Energy Mutodi urimbwa yemunhu and a disgrace to humanity. If, as your appointing authority (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa does not fire you for this, he will confirm that he too is a disgrace to humanity and must go," Moyo wrote on Twitter.

The three MDC members are currently hospitalised after they were abducted at a roadblock and severely assaulted by suspected State security agents. They were found a day later abandoned in Bindura.

Mutodi was alleged to be involved in constant clashes with his now-former boss Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, her husband Chris Mutsvangwa, and Foreign Minister SB Moyo.

SB Moyo was last week forced to issue a ministerial statement disassociating from Mutodi's statements ridiculing Tanzania's President John Magufuli's approach to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flamboyant politician had tweeted; "HE John Pombe Magafuli's Tanzania now has 630 Covid-19 cases with prayers but without lockdown, while His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe only got 31 cases with lockdown and masks. An insight into how managers can be game changers," wrote Mutodi.

However, Moyo responding to the tweet said Mutodi's remarks did not represent the views of the Zimbabwean government.

Mutodi was unhappy with Moyo's public rebuke and wrote back saying; "Your public statements which have been sufficiently dealt with by a diplomatic correspondence to the Tanzanian embassy if it mattered, has divided public opinion first on the definition and meaning of government and whether you had become its Prime Minister in charge of the two ministries."