Namibia: Meatco, Nafau Sign New Agreement

The Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) and the Namibian Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau) this week signed a revised recognition and procedural agreement.

In terms of the agreement, Nafau is recognised as the exclusive bargaining agent representing employees who fall under the bargaining unit at Meatco. Furthermore, this recognition regulates the communication and negotiations between Meatco and Nafau as well as conforms to the provisions of the Labour Act and related laws.

According to the agreement, the main change is that employees falling under the bargaining unit as A1-B2 are now extended to A1-B5.

This means the union will represent all employees within the current bargaining unit during salary increment negotiations and other pertinent matters.

Nafau's deputy secretary general, Willem Absalom, said although deliberations between the parties were heated, an agreement was reached leading to one document in line with the current Labour Act.

"I would like to thank Meatco's management that witnessed the signing of this agreement and urge them to adhere to the provisions of the agreement going forward," he said.

Meatco's chief executive officer, Mwilima Mushokabanji, said the renewal defines an alternative future in terms of how the company can engage with employees and Nafau.

"No organisation can survive with employees who are not happy. They should look forward to coming to Meatco every day and work to serve, not because they are forced by policies, but because the environment is inspirational and stimulates them to offer their best. As Meatco's management we will always thrive to make sure that is achieved without fail," Mushokabanji said.

