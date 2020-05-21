Namibia: NFA Plans to Appoint Financial Director

Namibia Football Association (NFA) president Ranga Haikali says they will appoint a financial director to manage the association's coffers during their four-year tenure which started on 22 February 2020.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday, Haikali said people in certain positions at the NFA do not have the qualifications to run it.

"During this time while Franco Cosmos is NFA acting secretary general we are going to appoint a financial director, somebody with a requisite qualification," he said.

It has been reported for the past two years that NFA financial audits were not up to the International Federation of Association Football's (Fifa) liking, hence the reason for Fifa to delay operational funds.

Haikali said the football association will not only advertise the position of secretary general, but other positions identified through their organogram as well.

"We have people who are in certain positions doing three or five jobs, while other positions are vacant because people resigned. Once the executive committee (exco) approves this, these positions will be advertised."

Haikali stated that the president and exco positions are not full-time, therefore they will need the secretariat to run the day-to-day activities.

"I can tell you from a qualification point of view we will hire those qualified to do the job, but any of those employees at NFA who do not meet the qualification but want to apply will be encouraged to do so. However I don't want to encourage unnecessary conflict of interest," Haikali said.

He added that the previous secretary general at the NFA (Barry Rukoro) was appointed until "the end of the world or his collapse or resignation", which is something his regime will not allow.

"Every exco has a term of office and ours is from 2020 to 2024 so whoever will be appointed will not be appointed beyond our term of office so that whoever comes after us will have to appoint their own people," said Haikali.

He stated that the NFA never wanted to build capacity as well as appoint appropriately qualified people, but that will be changed by the new exco.

"The writing has been on the wall and it's not business as usual - things will have to change, we need to be accountable," said Haikali. - Nampa