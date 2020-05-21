Ghana: We'll Ease COVID-19 Restrictions ... If Pandemic Associated Deaths Reduce - President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to the public to remain disciplined and adhere to the measures introduced by the government to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The most effective method for us to deal with this virus is our own self discipline. The protocols of hygiene, social distancing, not shaking hands, protecting our selves, wearing the face masks... these are the short, medium and long term solution to the proliferation of the virus," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said this when the chiefs and queen mothers of the Anlo Traditional Area in the Volta Region called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

He stressed the need to get the message of self discipline to everybody in the country so that everyone will be aware of the measures they need to take to protect themselves from the virus.

"If we adhere to these protocols, the hygiene, the social distancing, the washing of the hands and sanitisers, I'm confident that we will overcome this virus. But we need to work at it, and work at it together," he said.

He entreated the public to always be on the guard and protect themselves and everyone around them against the outbreak of the pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the government will consider easing the restrictions imposed if the rate of deaths associated with the pandemic reduces.

"Fortunately for us, the number of people who have died from the disease is very small. Each death is unfortunate but nevertheless, the numbers in Ghana are small," he said noting that the number of people in serious conditions is also very small.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Coronavirus Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If it continues that way, then it gives us the opportunity to be looking at how we can ease many of the restrictions that is making life very difficult," he said.

President Akufo-Addo pledged to construct a hospital and a police station for the people of Anlo and expressed gratitude to them for supporting his administration, especially in this COVID-19 crisis.

The leader of the delegation from Kome and Shime Traditional Area of Anlo, Togbui Kumasah Agbotadua, thanked the President for the recognition given to the people of the area with the creation of the Anloga District Assembly.

"We also thank you for giving us an indefatigable and hardworking son of ours as the Anloga District Chief Executive. Mr President we thank you very much," he said.

He said the people of the area have faith in the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.