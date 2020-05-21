Ghana: Prof. Ayee Criticises EC Over New Voters' Register

Prof. Atsu Ayee of the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana, is not convinced that the Electoral Commission (EC) has given cogent explanation for the compilation of a new voters' register.

"The EC needs to produce more convincing reasons why compilation of a new voters' register is needed, I am not sure if the current register is bloated and has there been a thorough audit of the register to see if it is bloated?" he quizzed.

With the 2020 polls barely seven months away, EC is preparing to announce a new date for compilation of new electoral roll after an April schedule was scuttled by coronavirus disease and restrictions on movements.

It stated current register is bloated and not credible for December parliamentary and presidential elections, but decision to ditch current voters' register for new one has forced at least 18 civil society groups and some opposition political parties to form united front against the commission, but New Patriotic Party (NPP) and groups affiliated to it back EC's decision for a new electoral roll.

According to Prof. Ayee, "EC's decision to compile a new voters' register, has heightened political temperature and polarisation in the country, which is needless and can be prevented if right things are done.

"If EC must compile a new voters' register, it must be totally new one, but limited registration to capture those who are of age but did not have opportunity to do so, as a country, we have not taken opportunity of registering voters as and when they have reached voting age, if we are doing it on regular basis, there will not be need for completely new voters' register.

"It is unfortunate since the nation returned to constitutional rule in 1993, a free, fair, credible and transparent voters' register for elections has always been centre of controversy, this does not bode well for democratic consolidation, we must move away from compiling new voters' register in election year which gives room for mistrust, distrust and suspicion," Prof. Ayee cautioned. -ghanaweb.com