Malawi: Tonse Alliance Blocks Panga-Wielding Thugs - Mtambo Tells DPP to Start Packing

The opposition Tonse Alliance on Wednesday apprehended 17 panga-wielding youth who wanted to cause violence at its campaign tour in Blantyre which included Citizens for Transformation (CFT) People Power Movement leader Timothy Mtambo.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of campaign Moses Kunkuyu said the panga-wielding youth were hired by the regime to disturb and harm Tonse Alliance leaders in their tour in the city of Blantyre.

He said their security apprehended at least 17 thugs caught in Ndirande who were handed to police.

One of them has been identified as Molesi Kasinde who also undressed a UTM woman in Mangochi but was not arrested.

Kunkuyu said they also seized their pangas.

"Malawi is on the path of change. Even those that have been sent as thugs, the change will also be good for them," said Kunkuyu.

Southern region police spokesperson Ramsey Mushani said they are interrogating the suspects and investigating the matter.

CFT Commander-in-Chief Timothy Mtambo has since said no amount of terror will stop the demand for economic and social justice for Malawians.

Mtambo addressing hundreds of vendors and supporters, who cheered him, said Malawi belongs to everyone and is not a personal estate of two families.

"It is clear change is coming to Malawi. DPP always say Blantyre and Southern Region is their bedroom but we have removed them.

"People are tired of corruption, nepotism, tribalism and Malawians have decided to make a choice. Their choice is to elect Chakwera as president," said Mtambo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stressed: "You cannot stop change!"

Mtambo has since told DPP politicians to "start packing" to leave government.

"We will have a new Malawi president and that will be Chakwera," said Mtambo.

"Well, start packing, clear your desks," he said.

"This DPP government has not helped youth get jobs, they have not helped raise incomes and many people are suffering."

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has set July 2 for the fresh presidential election but said the polling day may be shifted to June 23 by parliament to comply with the law as ordered by the Constitutional Court to have the vote within 150 days and a President sworn in the 151st day.

President in Malawi is elected by the citizens directly.