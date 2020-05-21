Namibia: No Oktoberfest This Year

One of Windhoek's biggest annual events has been cancelled due to the ongoing national ban on mass gatherings.

Namibia Breweries Limited, the main sponsor of the Windhoek Oktoberfest, announced this yesterday.

"This official announcement for the Oktoberfest is based upon the outbreak of Covid-19, and a directive passed by president Hage Geingob that all big events be cancelled or put on hold," the statement read.

NBL is a subsidiary of the O & L group of companies.

Rene Duffy, global marketing manager of NBL, said the decision was not easy.

"It is with a heavy heart that NBL announces the cancellation of the annual event, scheduled for 30 and 31 October 2020," she said.