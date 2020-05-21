Namibia: No Oktoberfest This Year

20 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Dwight Links

One of Windhoek's biggest annual events has been cancelled due to the ongoing national ban on mass gatherings.

Namibia Breweries Limited, the main sponsor of the Windhoek Oktoberfest, announced this yesterday.

"This official announcement for the Oktoberfest is based upon the outbreak of Covid-19, and a directive passed by president Hage Geingob that all big events be cancelled or put on hold," the statement read.

NBL is a subsidiary of the O & L group of companies.

Rene Duffy, global marketing manager of NBL, said the decision was not easy.

"It is with a heavy heart that NBL announces the cancellation of the annual event, scheduled for 30 and 31 October 2020," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.