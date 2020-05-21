Malawi: Atu Heads to Lilongwe for Agenda-Setting DPP-Udf Rally - Live On Times TV

20 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

As the campaign for the fresh presidential election gathers momentum, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi is this Thursday holding whistle-stop tour in Dedza on his way to Lilongwe where he will give agenda-setting address at a rally on Saturday.

The 41-year-old Atupele, son to former president Bakili Muluzi, is President Peter Mutharika's running mate in the election. DPP and UDF have formed an electoral alliance to in a bid to garner votes following Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal's interpretation of majority as 50-percent-plus-one vote in the presidential election.

Atupele will hold meetings on Thursday at Mayani and Dedza Boma.

Both DPP and UDF spokespersons have confirmed the meetings.

The DPP-UDF alliance says Atupele will also address a rally at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe on Saturday which will be televised live on Times TV.

DPP spokesperson Nicholous Dausi said the DPP-UDF alliance has the momentum.

"With the blue and yellow wave of support, voters will ultimately choose a better future for Malawi," he said.

On his part UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga, said Lilongwe is "home ground" for Atupele being a son of the soil.

"He will be speaking to a programme of action for the nation that President Mutharika is committing together with the DPP-UDF alliance. It's an agenda-setting address," said Ndanga.

In his campaign message, Atupele has said the DPP-UDF alliance will cherish the young people in the country and make it their top priority to give them a future worth living for.

This means opening every possible door of opportunity for them.

And he has vowed to unite people of this country, saying he will address the 'how' factors at Lilongwe rally.

Malawians are set to elect a President on July 2 - or June 23 if Parliament moves the date - following decisions by the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court and the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal which upheld the lower court judgement that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system.

