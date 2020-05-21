Ghana: COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Jump to 6,096 ... As 31 Die, 1,773 Recover

21 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

Ghana's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased by 178 to 6,096 from 5,918.

Of the number, 1,773 infected persons have so far recovered, a rise of 19 from the previous update by the Ghana Health Service.

The death toll from the disease still stands at 31 with 4,292 active cases of which eight are in critical or moderately ill conditions.

According to the Service, the jump in the number of cases was a result of increase in infections in four regions including the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central.

The Greater Accra Region leads with the highest number of confirmed cases at 4,536 followed by the Ashanti which has recorded 886 cases, Central, 256 and Western, 111.

The Eastern Region follows with 100 cases, Western North, 57; Volta, 41; Northern, 31; Upper East, 26; Oti, 26; Upper West, 21; North East, two and Bono, one.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of Ghana Health Service, indicated that the Accra Metropolitan Area, Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Ayawaso West, Ledzokuku and Tema Metropolis has recorded the highest number of infections for the Greater Accra Region with Obuasi and Kumasi Metropolis leading the Ashanti Region's figure.

The Savannah, Ahafo and the Bono East regions still remain the areas with no confirmed cases of the virus in Ghana.

Touching on the spike in the number of recoveries, he stated that the "exponential recovery rate is because we have more cases and it takes about three weeks for people to recover so the backlog of people who have tested negative over the period is what is coming in to increase the recoveries."

The Director-General indicated that Ghana's recovery rate stands at 29.6 per cent adding that in the event of COVID-19 related deaths, families and health workers were not allowed to touch or come into contact with the deceased.

