Ghana: Bishop Obinim Still in Police Custody Over Failure to Meet Bail Bond

21 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Head Pastor of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim is in police custody after he failed to meet his bail conditions.

Obinim was arrested on Tuesday, May 19 on a warrant issued by the court and thus charged with the offence of publication of false news and forging of documents contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) respectively.

An Accra Magistrate Court later granted him bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties.

According to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Obinim is expected to reappear in court on June 1 as he is being investigated for other offences levelled against him.

They indicate that upon his arrest, the pastor refused to give details of the news he was alleged to have published or the forged documents.

Obinim has been in the news for the past few weeks due to a consistent media attack by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong on him over some alleged illegalities the religious leader has been involved in.

Kennedy Agyapong, through his Net2 TV and Oman FM platforms, has featured in shows dedicated to 'exposing' criminal activities including fraud Obinim is allegedly involved in.

Mr Agyapong showed a fake "wanted" notice and vowed to ensure that Obinim is arrested and prosecuted for that and other crimes including money laundering and fraud.

It was reported that over the weekend, the Police stormed Obinim's church to arrest him but he feigned sickness and was rushed to a hospital.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.