Ghana: M.Y Caesar Company Donates to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

M.Y Caesar Company has donated 50 boxes of Lina Energy Tea worth GH¢3000 to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra as part of efforts to support the outfit in their fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the country.

Presenting the items on behalf of the company, Nana Yaa Brefo Danso said Lina Energy Tea (an immune booster) would go a long way to help the frontline health workers and patients fight the pandemic.

"We are glad the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has seen massive recoveries and they need to be supported to do more," she stated.

She said, they were committed to donating products to health facilities and media across the country to help boost their immune system, which is a sure way to prevent the disease.

"The sickness is real and the public must continue to use the nose masks and other preventive measures for the entire country to be safe," she stressed.

Receiving the items, Director of Pharmacy at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Daniel Ankrah expressed gratitude to the company for the donation as it would go a long way to support their fight.

"The immune boosters would help patients to recover faster and be discharged to go home healthy," he stated.

"We continue to advise everyone to wear the face mask, observe social distancing protocols and use hand sanitisers as it is the sure way for us to prevent the disease," he added.

He called on the public and corporate entities to come on board to support them with personal protective equipment in order to perform their duties effectively.