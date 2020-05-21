Ghana: G.O Sports Academy Absorbs Akro Heroes Football Club

21 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Akro Heroes FC, a juvenile and division two football franchise from Somanya in the Eastern region has merged with G.O Sports Academy under an agreement signed between the two outfits.

Under the agreement, G. O. Sports and Akro Heroes' managements, retain 70 per cent and 30 per cent shares respectively in managing the Eastern regional branch of the Sports Academy.

The agreement effectively absorbs Akro Heroes' division two and Under-13, 15 and 17 juvenile sides as part of the G. O. Sports brand.

The arrangement also entrusts financial responsibility and brand development in the Eastern region to G. O. Sports with Mr Geoffrey Akro as Head Coach.

With this new development, G.O Sports currently has projects in five regions - Greater Accra, Ashanti, Oti, Eastern and Volta regions.

According to President of G.O. Sports, Mr George Ofori, it is the utmost wish of his brand to give every young boy an educational opportunity, using football to bring young children back into the classroom.

"Aside seeking to provide a glittering future to the children through football, we're also determined to provide them a huge opportunity to tap their talent in education as well," he stressed.

The merger means G.O Sports Academy will maintain two division two teams in Eastern and Volta regions.

The teams will be fed by players of the juvenile sides from the five regions.

He called on the club's supporters to access information through the club's social media handles on Facebook at Avatime Football Club/G.O Sports Academy Biakpa; YouTube at G.O. Sports Academy Avatime and Twitter at G.O Sports Academy Avatime.

G.O Sports currently runs four residential facilities in three regions: one each in Oti (Krachi) and Eastern (Somanya) and two in the Volta (Hlefi and Avatime Biakpa).

