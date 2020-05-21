Ghana: Assembly to Construct 142 Stores At Ho Market

21 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — A total of 142 stores are to be constructed at the Ho market in two separate projects which will commence simultaneously in three weeks, under the Ghana Secondary City Support Programme.

The projects would come with 36 water closet toilets, a banking hall and a post among other ancillary facilities.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ho, Mr Prosper Pi-Bansa, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Ho on Tuesday.

He said that the move was in response to Ho's status as a rapidly growing municipality, and also to promote more robust business activities in the regional capital.

Mr Pi-Bansa said that the first lot of the project involved the building of 58 stores, whilst 84 lockable stores would be constructed under the second lot.

According to him, seven contractors had put in their bids for the first lot, whilst five had tendered for the second lot.

The projects, the MCE said, were scheduled to be completed in 10 months.

On the project cost, the MCE explained that although the projects would be funded by the assembly through a World Bank facility, the exact cost of the projects could only be determined after they had been awarded on contract.

"We first need to look at the bids and give the jobs to the best qualified bidders," he added.

Already, the Ho Market has 191 stores and lockable stores.

The fire station, police post and clinic at the market were commissioned about a fortnight ago.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.