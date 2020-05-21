Tunisia: Detention Order Against Businessman and Senior Civil Servant

20 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The examining magistrate at the economic and financial judicial pole issued, on Wednesday, a Detention order against a businessman operating in the tourism sector and a high-ranking civil servant official, after their hearing, in the presence of their lawyers, Deputy Public Prosecutor at the first instance court of Tunis, Mohsen Deli told TAP. The investigation will continue later, the same source added.

The public prosecutor's office at the Tunis court of first instance had ordered a week ago to take the two suspects into custody on charges of corruption and illegal exploitation of the maritime public domain.

The case was classified as a crime of financial corruption under article 96 of the criminal code and the law organising the Coastal Protection and Development Agency (APAL).

