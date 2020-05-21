Namibia: NFA Exco Yet to Decide On FIFA COVID-19 Relief Funds

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Football Association (NFA) executive committee has yet to decide what to do with funds it expects to receive from the Federation of International Football Association (Fifa) meant for Covid-19 relief.

The funds were requested by the NFA Normalisation Committee.

A media statement issued on Tuesday by NFA acting secretary-general Franco Cosmos said NFA received communication from Fifa with regards to the funds intended for all its 211 member associations and Namibia is part of the list.

He said NFA is yet to receive the funds, and the date when the funds will be disbursed is yet to be decided, but once NFA receives the money, it will notify the executive committee to decide on what to do with it.

"Those funds are not part of the NFA operational budget, therefore once received, we will notify the exco to decide on how to use that money in relation to Covid-19. We cannot prematurely talk until such time that the exco pronounces itself on those funds when we do get them from Fifa," said Cosmos.

He did not say how much is expected from Fifa, nor has Fifa announced how much it will give to each member association.

Recently NFA received N$11 million from Fifa, also requested by the Normalisation Committee, to settle debts of N$14 million the football body owes to various services providers.

"It was imperative that those debts were at least cleared to ensure a clean slate and we intend to use it for the purpose it was requested and given for. It will not cover all the debt but we will try and do our best where we can to cover them," explained Cosmos. - Nampa