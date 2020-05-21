Tunisia-UNDP - Will to Diversify Cooperation in Economic and Social Rights Field

21 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Human Rights, Relations with Constitutional Authorities and Civil Society Ayachi Hammami expressed, on Wednesday, the Ministry's willingness to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Tunisia to include other areas related to the sector of economic and social rights of citizens and migrants whose numbers are clearly increasing, given that Tunisia is a transit zone.

At a meeting with UNDP Resident Representative Steve Utterwulghe, Hammami expressed his thanks to the UN organisation for providing protection for the volunteers of the Jesr project to help marginalised groups affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

For his part, the UNDP Resident Representative reviewed the various areas of cooperation with Tunisia, since 2011, in the field of democratic transition and the fight against extremism and terrorism.

During the meeting, it was agreed to continue the implementation of the project to support civil society in its contribution to the Agenda 2030 for sustainable development, signed in August 2019.

