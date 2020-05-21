Tunisia: Presentation of Draft Budget Readjustment to HPR Before End of June

Tunis/Tunisia — The government is currently working to readjust the state budget for 2020 and implement an economic recovery plan, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, said Wednesday evening.

Presenting his greetings for Aid El Fitr in a televised speech on Watania 1, Fakhfakh specified that the budget readjustment in question will be presented to parliament before the end of June. He reported regression of seven points in the growth rate compared to what was scheduled in the current budget, due to the impact of the crisis linked to the COVID-19 epidemic. This decline will have a considerable effect on fiscal balances, he said, but he stressed that his government will not go down the path of debt, which he said has reached alarming levels. Rather, the government will rely on mobilising its own resources, while keeping spending under control.

Fakhfakh also revealed the priorities of the economic recovery plan being developed by his government, stating that the seven priorities in question are the resolution of outstanding problems hampering major projects and the return to normal activity in the mining basin and oil fields, the safeguarding of jobs, the fight against precarious employment, the revival of the economic sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the preservation of the economic fabric, particularly SMEs, the fight against corruption and impunity and, finally, the consolidation of national sovereignty and security.

With regard to the five-year strategic plan drawn up by his Government for the 2021-2025 period, Elyes Fakhfakh has pledged to implement this plan and to submit it within a period not exceeding the beginning of 2021. «Our ambition is that this plan marks a real turning point in the development scheme and the advent of a new economic and social pact in Tunisia», he said.

Fakhfakh has, on the other hand, indicated that great battles await his government after that of COVID-19. "We will lead them, he said, with the help of the main actors and with all the partners, far from marginal struggles, with a sincere desire for reform. This is within our reach, he insisted, referring to the reforms already carried out, in a short period of time.