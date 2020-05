Tunis/Tunisia — The Social Affairs Ministry announced on its Facebook page that it has granted its primary approval to requests of 7,756 enterprises employing a total of 318,219 workers, to benefit from the exceptional social aid granted by the State to enterprises affected by the COVID-19 crisis, as part of its national anti-COVID-19 strategy.

The ministry further indicated that it had signed the payment order of 210,000 social aid for people in need through their bank or postal accounts.