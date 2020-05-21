Namibia: Volunteers Start Educating Kamanjab Community On COVID-19

20 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

Four volunteers chosen by the National Youth Council started educating residents of Kamanjab on the novel coronavirus disease, Covid-19, on Wednesday.

The Kamanjab Constituency Youth Forum (KCYF) chairperson, Nicodemus Amutenya, applauded the National Youth Council for using local youths to educate the village residents on Covid-19.

Amutenya told The Namibian the volunteers are local residents who know Kamanjab. "The volunteers will educate the residents on Covid-19 so they have knowledge of this pandemic," he said.

Each of the volunteers will educate five households a day and will also hand over condoms and face masks to residents of the Kunene region village.

Amutenya said volunteers would be of great help for the village, as some of the people at Kamanjab do not understand Covid-19.

He called on local residents to adhere to Namibia's Covid-19 regulations, and noted that the police are working around the clock to see that measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus are adhered to.

"Take it seriously. Stay home and use a mask whenever you are out," Amutenya pleaded.

More than 300 households are to be covered by the volunteers.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.